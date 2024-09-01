SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

