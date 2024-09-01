SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile
