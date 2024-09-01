SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $231.29. 5,742,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,967. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average is $214.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.