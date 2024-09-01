SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS MBND opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.