SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MBND opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

