SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 744,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

