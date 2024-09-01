SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,036.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.