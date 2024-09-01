SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $247.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

