SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Lifted by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $86.48. 71,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,560. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.