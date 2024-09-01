SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Retireful LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $156.43.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.