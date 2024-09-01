SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 5.21% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 206,545 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period.

RLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 24,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,702. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

