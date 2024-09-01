Spinnaker Trust Buys 478 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESML stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,439 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.