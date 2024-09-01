Spinnaker Trust Makes New $110,000 Investment in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Provident Bancorp

In other Provident Bancorp news, Director Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,075 shares of company stock valued at $158,161. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 11,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,711. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

