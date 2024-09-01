Spinnaker Trust Sells 53 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,818,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $556.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $557.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.18. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

