Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,391 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,326,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.39. 1,650,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,632. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

