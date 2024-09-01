Spire Wealth Management Buys 723 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Federal Signal by 150.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 400,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,303. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

