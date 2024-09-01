Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares. The company has a market cap of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

