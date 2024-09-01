Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. DDFG Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.