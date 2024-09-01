Spire Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

