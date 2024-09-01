Spire Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.93. 64,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

