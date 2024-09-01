Spire Wealth Management Has $79.91 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $79,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $573.97. 282,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,242. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.73 and a 200 day moving average of $541.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

