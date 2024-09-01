Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.