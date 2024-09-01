Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.37. The company had a trading volume of 253,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,326. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.94. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

