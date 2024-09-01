Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,909. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $362.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

