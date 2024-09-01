Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,082 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,484. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

