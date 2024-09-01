Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MDY traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $565.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,290. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

