Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,589 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,573.0% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 596,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after buying an additional 560,567 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 322,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 151,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 6,808,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,177. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

