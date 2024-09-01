Spire Wealth Management Sells 18,844 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.29% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 545,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 70,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,709,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,799,000 after purchasing an additional 329,262 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 553,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. 1,394,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

