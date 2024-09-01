Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,463 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,910. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

