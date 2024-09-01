Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,718 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

