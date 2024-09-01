Spire Wealth Management Sells 78,337 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,337 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

