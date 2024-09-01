Spire Wealth Management Sells 894 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.