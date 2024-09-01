Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 119,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,295. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

