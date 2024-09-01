STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

