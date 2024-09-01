Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 8.98 ($0.12). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 8.02 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,415 shares trading hands.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

