Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,825 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 433,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

