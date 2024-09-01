Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.70 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Steem has a total market cap of $75.22 million and $11.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00546776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00110400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00289680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,377,360 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

