Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires 149,832 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGHFree Report) by 1,270.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,832 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.53. 334,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,372. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.