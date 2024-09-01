Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires 149,832 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 1,270.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,832 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.53. 334,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,372. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.