Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,543,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.21. The stock had a trading volume of 712,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.50 and its 200-day moving average is $462.97. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $523.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

