Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.16. 2,718,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

