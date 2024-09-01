Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 157,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $868.89. The company had a trading volume of 134,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $801.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.70. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

