Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 15,501 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 281,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,339. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

