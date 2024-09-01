Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $568.10. 1,082,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $569.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

