Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 1,444 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 926,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

