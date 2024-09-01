Stevens Capital Partners Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 109,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

