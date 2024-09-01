Stevens Capital Partners Has $469,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $573.97. 282,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.73 and a 200 day moving average of $541.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

