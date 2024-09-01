Stevens Capital Partners Sells 1,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stevens Capital Partners lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 94,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 744,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,337. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

