Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 212,500 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.05. 5,165,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,321. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

