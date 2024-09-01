Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 392,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $99.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

