Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,318 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank makes up 1.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 376,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 1,248,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

