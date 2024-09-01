Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 5,100 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.85% of NB Bancorp worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,611 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 90.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,717. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $198,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NBBK stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 656,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,139. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

