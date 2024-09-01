Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 164,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,469,000 after buying an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 129.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

